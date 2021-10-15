IPL Final, CSK Vs KKR: MS Dhoni 'feels Good' On 300th Game As Captain

In a repeat of the 2012 Indian Premier League finale, Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns in the grand IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match also marks Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s 300th match as a T20 captain.

The former Indian captain has been leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise ever since its inception in the IPL in 2008 and also led the Rising Pune Super Giants in one of their two seasons during CSK's absence from the league. MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings in eight finals so far, winning thrice, back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 then in the very season of their return to the cash-rich league in 2018.

Speaking at the toss MS Dhoni was asked about having led in 300 matches "We started T20 in around 2005-06 and during then most of the games have been franchise cricket, it has been some 15-16 years and in the last five years, there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. Feels good to lead the country and franchise for this long," he said.

MS Dhoni also leads the list of most matches as a captain in T20 international cricket, having led team India in 72 games.

IPL Final: KKR win the toss and chose to bowl first

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elect to field first. Speaking at the toss, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said that with the dew coming in, chasing will be easy and that KKR is looking to take full advantage of it. "We will bowl first. The wicket looks good and a bit dry. The dew has been around a bit, hopefully, an advantage while chasing. Huge appreciation for getting to this stage. Huge appreciation for getting to any final. It's been a two-season journey for us and a lot of things go into getting to a trophy. Compartiliziing batting and bowling is key. I've been short on runs. Would be great if they come tonight. We are gonna give it everything tonight" he said.

Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com