IPL Final, MS Dhoni Vs Eoin Morgan: Records Of Two Captains In Finals Of Major Tournaments

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan are all set to lead their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) sides in the final of the IPL 2021 on October 15 at the Dubai International Stadium. Morgan was appointed as the KKR captain, midway through the IPL 2020 season, after Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the post. In his first season as the full-time captain of the team, he has successfully managed to bring the team to the IPL 2021 final. Whereas, MS Dhoni has led CSK from the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, and has lifted the IPL trophy thrice with the team in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Records of Eoin Morgan as captain in finals

Eoin Morgan was named the captain of England for the 2015 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup but had a disastrous first ICC tournament as a skipper after England finished the league stage as the fifth-placed team in Group A, below teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, in the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, England reached the finals for the first time with Morgan as the captain. However, England failed to win the match with West Indies picking up their second T20 World Cup title. Morgan-led England reached the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but suffered a loss by eight wickets at the hands of the eventual winners of the tournament, Pakistan. Morgan’s highest moment of pride came during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019, where England under Morgan’s captaincy went on to clinch the World Cup trophy by defeating Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the final. He will look to continue his winning momentum, heading into the IPL 2021 finals for KKR and hand them their third IPL title.

Records of MS Dhoni as captain in finals

In his first assignment as the skipper of India, MS Dhoni-led India clinched the inaugural edition of ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 and became a sensation in world cricket. His captaincy skills added with his big-hitting power made India conquer numerous milestones. His next achievement as the skipper was winning the IPL 2010 trophy for CSK. Moving on, Dhoni made the whole country hail him for his charismatic leading skills, as India won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011 under his captaincy. Adding to the celebrations after the World Cup win, Dhoni lifted the second IPL title for CSK by winning the 2011 edition of IPL. Next up, he added the ICC Champions Trophy to his collection by defeating Alastair Cook’s England in the ICC Champions trophy 2013 final. After giving up the captaincy for India, Dhoni-led CSK, in their comeback season after a two-year suspension, won the 2018 IPL title. Heading to the IPL 2021 finals in the Dubai International Stadium, the legendary captain will look to add yet another milestone in his long and decorated cricket career by winning against KKR.

