IPL Franchise Sparks New Debate, Asks Who Is The Current Best All Format Batsman?

Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli is one of the modern greats and has yet again proved his greatness after hitting his 29th Test hundred in a match against West Indies. Virat has dominated world cricket for over a decade and has made many records due to which he is a part of the so-called 'fab four' list. Other than Kohli, the 'fab four' list consists of batsmen like Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, and England's Joe Root.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli scored an overseas Test century after a gap of 1679 days

This was Virat Kohli's second Test hundred in the year 2023, the first came against Australia in March

Virat also became the 1st player to score a ton in his 500th international match in the 179-year-old cricket history

Virat Kohli breaks a flurry of records in the 2nd IND vs WI Test

Apart from scoring his 29th Test ton, Team India batter Virat Kohli also broke a flurry of records in the second IND vs WI Test match. Virat became the first cricketer in the 179-year-old history of cricket to score a century in its 500th international appearance. He also surpassed Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most international hundreds after 500 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants sparks new debate over the best all-format batsman

Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants has sparked a new debate and has asked the netizens on Twitter who is the greatest all-format batsman ever in the world. The tweet came soon after Virat Kohli completed his 29th Test ton and 76th overall in all formats.

In a tweet shared by Lucknow Super Giants, the post contained batsmen like Virat Kohli, David Warner, AB de Villiers, and Ben Stokes. The list doesn't contain names like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, but the ones who have been included are one of the greats in modern cricket.

Who is the greatest all-format cricketer ever? 😍 pic.twitter.com/7uizagS0Bo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 21, 2023

Australian cricket team batsman David Warner is in the last phase of his career and is also not in the best of forms in recent times. Though, Warner can be termed as an all-time cricket great and has won the Aussies many games when he was in his peak form. If we speak about English Test team captain Ben Stokes, the all-rounder is remembered for his contribution to England's 2019 World Cup-winning triumph. Stokes, after announcing ODI retirement in 2022 only plays the Test and the T20I format. Getting to South African veteran AB de Villiers, he is known by the name of 'Mr 360' among his fans due to his wide range of shots. The Proteas legend holds the record for the fastest hundred and fastest half-century in ODIs and also has achieved many milestones in the Test format.