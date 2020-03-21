IPL Goes Into Throwback Mode With First Super Over Of 2019 Edition; Watch Video

As IPL fans frantically wait for the fate of IPL 2020, the official Twitter account of the league wants to keep its fans entertained. On Saturday, IPL was in a throwback mode, making fans nostalgic over the 10th match of the IPL 2019 where the Delhi Capitals hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, the Delhi Capitals won by winning a thrilling Super Over.

IPL 2019: A thrilling Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

It was Match 10 of the 2019 IPL and the formidable Delhi Capitals were facing the Knight Riders at the Kotla. KKR posted a total of 186 for the Capitals to chase after an Andre Russell blitzkrieg at the end of the innings. The Capitals chased the total well as the young Prithvi Shaw nearly got to his maiden IPL hundred. All was going well for the Capitals when Shaw placed a loose shot in the 19th over of the DC chase and lost his wicket on 99. This mistake by Shaw almost cost his team the match as the Capitals batsmen managed to get their team to the same score as KKR.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2019 Super Over

The match now went into the first IPL 2019 Super Over but KKR's Prasidh Krishna bowled a tight over which restricted DC to just 10 runs. The Knight Riders now had to chase 11 in the IPL 2019 Super Over with the dangerous Andre Russell on strike. Russell hit one four before a fiery Kagiso Rabada uprooted his middle stump. The KKR batsmen could only score seven runs in the IPL 2019 Super Over and the Delhi Capitals won the match by winning the tie-breaking over.

IPL 2020: BCCI to decide the fate of IPL 2020

After the massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the BCCI was quick to cancel the India vs. South Africa ODIs and have the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. The BCCI currently has multiple truncated schedules in place to make the IPL possible if the coronavirus outbreak gets mitigated.

