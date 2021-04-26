IPL: Imran Tahir Names CSK's Stalwart As His Inspiration Behind Direct Hit against RCB

The Wankhede Stadium on Sunday witnessed many epic moments in the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. From the all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja to MS Dhoni's epic behind-the-stumps tactics, the weekend indeed became a 'super' Sunday for the cricket fans around the world. However, one more moment impressed everyone when the veteran South-African leg-spinner Imran Tahir pulled out a brilliant direct-hit to dismiss Kyle Jamieson.

On his brilliant throw, Imran Tahir while talking to Ravindra Jadeja shared how he pulled out the perfect throw and who is his inspiration when it comes to fielding. "I secretly do fielding during our net session. Nothing remains hidden in professional cricket. Therefore, I want whenever I play I give my hundred percent. You (Ravindra Jadeja) are in our team, you fly like thunder, therefore we want to show some of our fielding skills like you. You inspire youngsters and we are your teammates, therefore we also get inspired by you. So whenever I come onto the ground after seeing you, I try to perform in the best possible way."

The 42-years-old leg-spinner was fielding at the square leg when he fired a perfect throw to demolish the stumps and run-out Kyle Jamieson. As far as bowling is concerned, Imran Tahir conceded just 16 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 4 and picked two wickets of Harshal Patel and Navdeep Saini.

CSK vs RCB highlights

Up until the last over, the RCB bowlers were on point and it looked like CSK would be restricted to a score of 160 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja scored 62 runs from balls 28 with a strike rate of 221.43. While chasing the score, Devdutt Padikkal played an important knock scoring 34 runs.

But the CSK vs RCB highlights saw Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling breach the middle order of RCB by taking wickets of dangerous batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers along with Washington Sundar. He also ran out Dan Christian with his precision fielding. This brilliant all-round performance took CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points.

(Image Credits: iplt20.com)