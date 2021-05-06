IPL Latest News: KKR Name First Overseas Player To Return Home, Fans Relieved

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely and the players and non-working personnel have started moving back to their respective countries. As per the IPL latest news, the Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the end of Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 bid with the KKR as he landed safely in Dhaka.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 bid ends with his safe return to home

After the IPL suspension news, around 57 foreign players in IPL 2021 along with their non-playing personnel faced the question of safe travel to their home country. The BCCI had assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of players and so far, the BCCI is keeping its promise thoroughly. Before exiting the IPL bio-bubble, the players have to spend four days in lockdown and mandatorily pass three tests as a safety measure.

The Kolkata Knight Riders announced through Twitter on Thursday that Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib al Hasan had landed home safely in Dhaka. He was accompanied by his Bangladesh teammate Mustafizur Rahman on his way back home. The two players were the only Bangladeshi cricketers that took part in the tournament.

Pat Cummins to be in the Maldives till the Australian travel ban is lifted

So far, the return trip of all the foreign nationals in the IPL seems to have been arranged. The Australian players faced some problem in the beginning due to the travel restriction in Australia. However, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association on Thursday confirmed that the Australian players, including Pat Cummins and all the non-playing personnel, have been departed from India and will spend their time in the Maldives till the flight restriction in Australia is lifted.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid report led to the IPL suspension

Trouble started mounting when news of Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report came positive. Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday because of the incident. Later, three people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji also tested positive.

When Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. At this point, four teams had come ahead with positive cases. In light of the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

As per IPL latest news, the BCCI is planning to reschedule the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2021 in September. This will be done keeping in mind the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October, which is also scheduled to take place in India. UAE is most likely to be a backup venue for both the events as IPL 2020 was carried out without any trouble over there.

