IPL Latest News: KKR Team Provide Vital Update On Pat Cummins And David Hussey

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. After the IPL suspension news, the players and non-working personnel of all the teams have started moving back to their respective countries. Recently, the Kolkata Knight Riders have given an update on the travel of their overseas players and support staff.

IPL latest news on the departure of players

As per the IPL latest news, the Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter on Friday to announce that captain Eoin Morgan along with 3 Australian members of the team have exited the Indian border on their way to the Maldives. The Australian members include Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting and the chief mentor of KKR, David Hussey. Eoin Morgan, upon his arrival in the UK, will have to spend a 10-day quarantine as outlined by the UK government.

#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: 👋🏼 Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives.



The Australian players faced a problem when the IPL suspension news was announced. This was due to the travel restriction imposed in Australia by the government. However, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association on Thursday confirmed that the Australian players, including Pat Cummins and all the non-playing personnel, will be flown out from India and will spend their time in the Maldives till the flight restriction in Australia is lifted.

Shakib al Hasan departed earlier to Dhaka

Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders announced on Thursday that Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib al Hasan had landed home safely in Dhaka. He was accompanied by his Bangladesh teammate Mustafizur Rahman on his way back home. The two players were the only Bangladeshi cricketers that took part in the tournament.

Pat Cummins donation

Fans were rooting for the safe travel of all the international players, particularly Pat Cummins as the Pat Cummins donation made by him became the talk of the town last month after he promised to donate USD 50,000 to PM CARES Fund. However, after facing backlash on social media for allocating the donation to PM CARES Fund due to the lack of accountability, Pat Cummins revealed that he had diverted his donation to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

The IPL suspension string began from the KKR team

Fans would be relieved to see the KKR team members departing safely as the Covid scare in the IPL had started from the KKR team. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad and when Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. After the IPL suspension, the BCCI had also assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of everyone involved in the IPL 2021.

