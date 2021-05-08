IPL Latest News: Sri Lanka Offer India Opportunity To Host IPL 2021; More Details Revealed

With the IPL 2021 postponed, several countries have come forward expressed their keen interest in hosting the remainder of IPL 2021. Recently, the UAE and England had expressed their desire to host the cricketing carnival. Following UAE and England's footsteps, Sri Lanka Cricket has also offered to host the remainder of IPL 2021 in September.

IPL latest news: Sri Lanka offer Sourav Ganguly led BCCI to host rest of IPL 2021

According to a Cricwire report, Prof. Arjuna de Silva said that Sri Lanka can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September. He added that they know the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is one of BCCI's top options but Sri Lanka could not be ignored for all reasons. De Silva further said that they are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August, which is why the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September.

Sri Lanka travel ban on India

On Thursday, Sri Lanka imposed a travel ban on India. The Sri Lanka travel ban on India means that all arrivals from the country will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases. This is why the IPL latest news involving Sri Lanka comes as a surprise at the moment. Notably, several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India as well as other South Asian countries.

Sri Lanka coronavirus cases

According to the latest Sri Lanka coronavirus cases data, the country's coronavirus deaths hit a new high of 19 o Friday, surpassing a previous high of 14. The Sri Lanka coronavirus cases count on Friday was 1,914 including 25 foreign returnees.

English county clubs urge ECB to offer BCCI September window for IPL 2021

As per an ESPNcricnfo report, a group of top English County Clubs has written to ECB and suggested the board to extend the opportunity to BCCI in order to host the remainder of IPL 2021. The MCC, Surrey, and Warwickshire, which are based at Lord's, The Kia Oval (both London), and Edgbaston (Birmingham), respectively are understood to be part of the group who wrote to the ECB inviting them to extend the opportunity to the BCCI.

The plans would see the tournament completed in around two weeks in the second half of September. The report also revealed that the subject is likely to come up at a virtual ICC meeting of the national chief executives scheduled to take place on May 6. The English counties also promised to deliver quality cricket to top players as a build-up to T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in October this year. According to the report, the county clubs also hope to stage the IPL 2021 in front of crowds.

Why was IPL 2021 postponed?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Tuesday's league clash between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got cancelled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Sourav Ganguly led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

