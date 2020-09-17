IPL Live Streaming Rights For South-East Asia, Europe, Australia Awarded To YuppTV Again

Over-the-top (OTT) content provider YuppTV has picked up the IPL 2020 live streaming rights for certain countries. As per their agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL 2020 broadcasters, the web portal will broadcast all 60 IPL 2020 matches to several countries from South-East Asia as well as to Central and South America in the west. Additionally, YuppTV will also provide the IPL 2020 live streaming to continental Europe and Australia.

IPL 2020 live streaming for South-East Asia, Australia granted to YuppTV

YuppTV is expected to gain much success through their IPL 2020 live streaming services in international markets like Australia and several continental European countries. Considering the heavy presence of Australian and English cricketers in the IPL 2020, coupled with lack of cricketing events owing to the pandemic, the upcoming tournament is likely to attract viewer’s interests in the aforementioned regions. Interestingly, IPL 2020 is not YuppTV’s first stint as tournament’s live streaming provider, as the web portal was also the digital streaming partner of the lucrative T20 competition in 2019.

Speaking on the IPL 2020 live streaming development, YuppTV Founder and Chief Executive Officer Uday Reddy said that IPL has become the “most loved cricket tournament in the country” in the past few years. He added that IPL 2020 will provide a “new sensation, optimism and craze” among the viewers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy added that since the IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors, fans will be able to get a “dedicated technology viewing” and “instant virtual experience” within the confinement of their homes.

IPL 2020 broadcasters for India

The IPL 2020 in India will be broadcasted live on television through the Star India Network. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 live streaming in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. A majority of the matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on match days while Day-Night fixtures will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

IPL schedule for 2020 season

Earlier this month, BCCI released the entire IPL schedule for the much-awaited season. The tournament, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will commence from September 19 onwards. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the 2020 event.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM