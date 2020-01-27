IPL Matches To Start At 8 Pm; 2020 Season Final In Mumbai

Putting rest to all speculation, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the Indian Premier League night matches will continue to be held at 8 pm and not preponed to 7:30 pm.

'The final will be held in Mumbai on May 24'

"The matches will continue to be at 8 pm and not 7:30 pm. There will be five doubleheader matches and the IPL final will be held in Mumbai on May 24. In a first, concussion substitute and 'third umpire no-ball' will also be introduced in the upcoming edition of the popular T20 league. The concussion substitute and the no-ball rule are new additions for the season," Ganguly told the media persons after a three-hour IPL governing council meeting which he attended.

'An IPL All-Stars Game three days before the start of IPL'

"In a noble gesture, the BCCI will have an 'All-Stars Game' between all top international players before the start of the IPL on March 29 for a charitable cause. The venue for the game, though, has not been decided as yet. BCCI will hand over the proceeds to an appropriate forum," the former India captain said. "There will be an IPL All-Stars Game three days before the start of IPL. The venue is not Ahmedabad as it still not match ready. We have not decided on where we will make the donation," the BCCI president said.

Asked about the meeting with National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid, Ganguly said that there have been extensive discussions about revamping the facility, which has been under the scanner of late. "As it has already been reported, we will have a nutritionist and biomechanics bowling coach at the NCA," he added.

