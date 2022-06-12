The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to decide who will take away the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in an e-auction, for the first time in history on June 12. In 2017, Star Sports acquired the media rights for the tournament, which is considered to be the biggest sporting festival in India by paying a huge amount of over 16,000 crore rupees, and the media rights for the next five years (2023-27) are expected to fetch a much bigger amount. Having said that, here’s a look at the 10-key things we need to know about the much-anticipated e-auction.

First e-auction for media rights in IPL’s history

This will be the first time in the history of IPL, since the tournament’s establishment in 2008, that the media rights will be bid in an e-auction. Contrasting to the closed bidding process of 2017, the participants will have to decide whether or not to continue participating after a particular stage during the e-auction.

A look at the E-auction schedule

The e-auction for the IPL media rights will be held on June 12 in Mumbai. The e-auction is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Sunday and BCCI has not announced any deadline for the same. This implies that the process may extend into the next few days until all bids have been placed.

Access to the bidding tender document

The Initial Tender Document was available for purchase by bidders until May 10, for a price of INR 25 lakh.

Possible IPL media right bidders

Star held the IPL media rights for the 2017-2022 cycle, but, they will face strong competition from Reliance Viacom Sport18, Zee Entertainment Enterprises. At the same time, Apple Inc, Dream11 (Dream Sports Inc), Sony Group Corp, Google (Alphabet Inc), and Super Sport (South Africa) are reportedly also in line to bid for the acquisition of the media rights.

Value of the digital rights

The digital rights of the tournament are worth a whopping INR 33 crore for each game. This means the digital rights are valued at INR 12,210 crore for the tournament and INR 2442 crore for the entire year.

Details about the domestic broadcast rights of IPL

The base fee for IPL’s broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent is INR 49 crore per match. With 74 games played in a season, the cost of the domestic broadcast rights for five years is ₹18,130 crore, or ₹3,626 crore per year.

Details about the international broadcast rights of IPL

The fee for IPL’s international broadcast rights is worth INR 3 crore every game and INR 1110 crore for five years.

Details about the non-exclusive rights

Under the non-exclusive, the winning bid will get the rights for a total of 18 games, with a reserve price of INR 16 crore for each match. This implies that the total package is worth around INR 1440 crore. The 18 games comprise of four playoff matches, 13 evening matches on the double-header match days.

Influence of Indian media executive Uday Shankar

Uday Shankar led Star’s winning bid for the IPL media rights in 2017 and is expected to play a key role in the e-auction too. Ahead of the e-auction, Reliance Industries signed a contract with Bodhi Tree Systems, which is an investment business founded by the former Disney India executive Shankar and Rupert Murdoch’s don James.

What is the expected winning bid?

Star paid a total of INR 16, 347 crore to BCCI in 2017 to acquire the IPL media rights. This time, the base price is set at INR 32,890 crore, which is more than double the amount paid by Star in 2017. However, as per reports experts believe that the media rights would be bought for an amount between INR 35000 to INR 40,000.

