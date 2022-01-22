IPL Mega Auction 2022: Gayle, Archer, Starc Amongst Big Names Missing From Bidding List

The BCCI revealed on Saturday that 1,214 players have signed up for the IPL 2022 mega auction. 896 of the 1,214 players are Indians, while 318 are from other countries. The list comprises some of the best cricketers from India and around the world, whose names will be put up for sale in the upcoming mega auction for the next edition of the cash-rich league on February 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo has learnt that Chris Gayle, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes are amongst the biggest names in international cricket who have chosen not to register their names for the auction. Gayle's IPL future was called into question last year after he departed the Punjab Kings in the middle of the season to take a T20 World Cup preparation break. Gayle was already in poor form before entering the IPL last season, putting his inclusion in the upcoming edition in jeopardy.

Joe Root and Mitchell Starc, who had previously indicated interest in participating in this year's IPL, have now chosen not to do so. While Root has stated that he wants to devote all of his attention to the Test team at the moment, the reason for Starc's absence is unknown. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, on the other hand, have not registered due to injury concerns.

England cricketers Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, according to the report, have also opted out of the auction. Curran played with the Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition of the IPL, while Woakes played for the Delhi Capitals. Curran was forced to withdraw from IPL 2021 mid-season due to a lower-back injury. He has also missed out on international duties for England since then.

Meanwhile, players who have put their names in the biggest bracket of Rs. 2 crore include David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina, Mark Wood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, and Dwayne Bravo. A total of 17 Indians and 32 overseas players have registered their names in the Rs 2 crore category.

(Image: AP)

