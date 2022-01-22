IPL Mega Auction 2022: List Of Players With Rs 2 Crore As Base Price In IPL Mega Auction

All eyes will be on IPL Mega Auction 2022 with some of the best players up for grabs during the two-day event. With two new teams being added for IPL 2022, the IPL Mega Auction 2022 promises to be an all-out war as franchises will be looking to sign the best players available in the auction pool. This will be the first mega auction conducted by the IPL since 2018 when the tournament featured eight teams. Let's take a look at players who have kept their base price at INR 2 Crore.

IPL Mega Auction Players Base Price

With the eight teams releasing some of their best players into the auction pool, a total of 1214 players have registered for the IPL Mega Auction Players List. As per Espncricinfo report among the players available during the IPL 2022 mega auction, the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo have all listed themselves in the INR 2 Crore.

Among Indian players, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina have all listed themselves in INR 2 Crore base price bracket. Talking about Indian bowlers the likes of Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur have raised their price bracket and are listed in the same bracket.

Players registration for IPL Mega Auction 2022

A total of 1,214 players have registered their names for the mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of those 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are overseas players. According to a press release issued by the BCCI, the list includes 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players from 10 different nations.

Australia (59) has registered the most number of players for the upcoming mega auction, followed by South Africa (48) and West Indies (41). Apart from the usual suspects in the form of England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, players from Nepal, the United States, Ireland, and Zimbabwe have also registered their names for the auction.