IPL: Mumbai Indians Rope In Ex-CSK & RCB Speedster As Replacement Player Ahead Of MI Vs RR

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have reportedly signed star English pacer Chris Jordan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023. The development was reported by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday, April 30, ahead of MI’s clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede. Mumbai lost Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson to injuries ahead of the 2023 season, while Jofra Archer has made minimal appearances this year.

Jordan’s inclusion in the side comes as welcome news for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who have struggled to gather wins. Ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals, MI has registered three sweeps and four defeats after playing seven games. Meanwhile, Jordan has played six IPL seasons so far in his career and was a part of another champion team in 2022.

ALSO READ | MI Vs RR Today Match IPL Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Wankhede?

Chris Jordan's IPL career

The 34-year-old made four appearances for Chennai Super Kings last year, having represented Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021. CSK roped him in for INR 3.6 crore in the auction last year before going unsold in IPL 2023 auction. He has grabbed 27 wickets and scored 75 runs so far in 28 games in his IPL career.