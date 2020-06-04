IPL Must Be Preceded By Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy For 15-20 Days Practice: Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was slated to start on March 29, was previouslly postponed to April 15. However, with things not improving in time, the tournament had to be postponed indefinitely. Currently, there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of the IPL 2020. Now, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has opined to hold the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament before the IPL 2020, if it takes place.

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav bats for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before IPL 2020

Several reports have claimed that the IPL 2020 can be staged during the September-November window if the T20 World Cup is indeed postponed to a later date. While speaking to The Times of India, Kuldeep Yadav, who plays for KKR in the IPL, said that the staging of India's premier domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy could be an ideal preparation for the players to get back into the groove. Kuldeep Yadav added that the IPL is a big tournament, making the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a very good platform for all Indian players after the pandemic.

Kuldeep Yadav also pointed out that it will take at least 15-20 days for any player to get back into proper shape when they hit the field to resume training. Kuldeep Yadav further said that they will need to check every aspect of the game when they hit the ground to ensure that every part of the body is in great shape. That’s why it will take at least 20 days to get into the rhythm. Kuldeep, who has been spending his time at home during the India lockdown watching his old videos, feels that the franchises will conduct a 15-20 day training camp before the actual tournament gets underway.

Kuldeep Yadav calls Virat Kohli 'a very supportive captain'

During a recent interaction, Kuldeep went on to say that Virat Kohli is a very supportive captain as he understands the bowler because he is a great batsman and a great player. Meanwhile, the chinaman bowler also mentioned that Virat Kohli is aware of one that the batsman can bat well and bowlers might have off-days. The left-arm spinner further added that the entire credit for the team’s performances goes to the top-ranked ODI batsman. Virat Kohli has led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa in 2018 and their maiden Test as well as bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil in the 2018-19 season.

IMAGE COURTESY: KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM