IPL New Teams Auction: Which Teams Were Sold In The Inaugural Edition And At What Prices?

The Indian Premier League (IPL), has evolved as one of the biggest cricket tournaments across the world over the years since its inaugural edition in 2008. The tournament started in 2008 with eight teams, and saw many teams joining and leaving, and currently has eight teams challenging each other for the tournament.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, announced that two new teams will be joining the much-coveted tournament, starting from the 2022 season. As the bidding process for the two new IPL franchises continues on Monday in the UAE, let’s take a look at which teams won the IPL team auctions in 2008 and at what prices they were sold.

Mumbai Indians -

Over the years, Mumbai Indians has become one of the best teams in the IPL, as they have five IPL titles to their credit. The Mumbai-based franchise was bought by well-known business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance India Limited at a cost of USD 111.9 million. This was the most expensive bid made for a team during the inaugural edition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore -

The second-highest bid during the IPL teams auction in 2008 was made for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team was bought by Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries group at a cost of USD 111.6 million. At that time, Mallya also owned a Formula One team.

Deccan Chargers Hyderabad -

The Hyderabad franchise is now known as the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, during the early years of the tournament, the franchise was known as the Deccan Chargers Hyderabad. The team was bought by the Deccan Chronicle for a price of USD 107 million.

Chennai Super Kings -

Along with Mumbai Indians, CSK is also one of the best teams in the tournament. CSK has four IPL titles with them, having won the fourth title during the IPL 2021. The Chennai-based team was bought by India Cements at a cost of USD 91 million.

Delhi Daredevils -

The Delhi-based team is currently known as the Delhi Capitals in IPL. However, the franchise was bought by the GMR Group at a price of USD 84 million in 2008.

Kings XI Punjab -

Currently known as the Punjab Kings, the Mohali-based team was known as the Kings XI Punjab earlier. Owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Karan Paul, and Dabur’s Mohit Burman, the team was bought at a cost of USD 76 million.

Kolkata Knight Riders -

The Kolkata-based unit has won two IPL titles and is owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The team was bought at a cost of USD 75.09 million in 2008.

Rajasthan Royals -

The winners of the inaugural edition were the Jaipur-based team, Rajasthan Royals. The team was bought by a consortium led by Emerging Media for a price of USD 67 million.

