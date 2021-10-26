IPL New Teams Auctions: List Of All Bidders And Their Amounts For Two New IPL Teams

It has now been officially confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be a 10 team affair as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the inclusion of two new teams and their franchises after bidding took place at the Taj Hotel in Dubai. The BCCI in a press briefing confirmed that Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) family.

Furthermore, it was announced that the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) (Lucknow) and CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) will join the league as the new owners. Notably, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group was the owner of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

IPL bidding

Without further adieu, let's take a look at the list of all the bidders and the bidding amount for buying the two new teams for the upcoming 2022 season.

Meanwhile, RPG Group conglomerate chairman Harsh Goenka explained how the IPL bidding went. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Harsh Goenka shared a snip of the IPL bids which showed that Irelia Company Pte Ltd, owned by the equity investment firm CVC Capital Partners and the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Ventures became proud owners of the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises respectively. While CVC Capital Partners spent INR 5,625 crores for buying Ahmedabad, RPSG Ventures ended up shelling out a sum of INR 7,090 crores to own the Lucknow-based franchise.

Other companies who had shown interest in buying the two new IPL teams included the Adani Group's Adani Sportsline Private Limited (INR 5,100 crores for both Ahmedabad & Lucknow), Kotak-owned Amrit Lila Enterprises Pvt. Ltd (INR 4,513 crores for Ahmedabad & 4,512 crores for Lucknow) and a few other firms.

IPL 2022 mega auctions

With the global pandemic preventing BCCI from holding mega auctions in the 2021 season, the event will now take place in 2022. According to InsideSport, each franchise would be allowed to retain four players; either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian and two overseas players. The IPL 2022 Auction will also see teams have an increase of purse by 'five' crores, from the current INR 85 crores to 90 crores. However, nothing has been made official by the BCCI so far, as the planning is in its initial stages.

In terms of retentions, as per the existing composition, the deduction in purse amount is INR 15 crore, INR11 crore, and INR 7 crores respectively if a team retains three players, similarly, deductions of INR 12.5 crores and 8.5 crores in case of two players, and INR 12.5 crores in case only one player is retained. However, if four players are allowed to be retained, this structure is likely to undergo some changes.