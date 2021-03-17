IPL New Teams' Base Price To Skyrocket Past Whopping ₹1500 CR As Per BCCI Estimates

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to launch on April 9. Apparently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already begun preparations for next year’s event. While speaking with the PTI, a senior BCCI official recently confirmed that the IPL 2022 will have an additional two teams and the bidding process for the new franchises will be completed by the month of May.

IPL new teams: Base price for new franchises revealed

According to a report by InsideSport, a BCCI official recently confirmed that the base price of the IPL new teams will be “nothing less than â‚¹1,500 crore”. The official added that the matter was discussed by the BCCI during the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The official further stated that the ownership of the new IPL teams is a “very prized asset” and they feel that the price for them may even exceed the â‚¹1,500 crore mark. It is to be noted that the now Delhi Capitals team (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) roped in new owners in the form of the JSW Group, as GMR Group sold 50 percent of their stake worth â‚¹1100 crore to the Jindal-promoted corporate house back in 2018.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI confirm IPL 2021 schedule

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee recently revealed the entire itinerary for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The entire tournament will be held at neutral venues in order to take away the home advantage from all teams. The decision was made after the BCCI had removed the home grounds of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals from their list of IPL 2021 venues in order to limit team’s travelling plans amidst the pandemic.

A look at entire IPL 2021 schedule

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals team 2021 and other franchise updates

On January 20, all eight IPL 2021 franchises revealed their entire list of retentions for the upcoming season. The following month, they further enhanced their squad by acquiring new cricketers at the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire squads of all eight franchises, including the Delhi Capitals team 2021 for the much-awaited season, scheduled to launch on April 9.

