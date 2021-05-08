IPL News: BCCI Treasurer Addresses Rumours Finally About Hosting IPL 2021 In England

On May 4, the IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by the BCCI with respect to the COVID-19 crisis. With players testing positive, the decision to postpone the fan-loved league was made. However, several questions have been raised since then, most of them about the season resuming and the possible venue. As per latest IPL news, top England counties have offered to host the IPL later in the year.

Will IPL take place in England after India squad for WTC final completes England tour?

Now that the IPL 2021 is suspended, the league might need to resume in a neutral destination taking into consideration India's COVID-19 crisis. However, as per board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet held any conversations about the offer from English countries. According to reports, Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have offered to help host the remaining IPL 2021 season.

This offer will stand even if the COVID-19 situation in India gets a little better. Dhumal did that the BCCI will look at all options, and only take a call when it is possible to play the matches. But as of now, the idea is too early.

For now, they are concentrating on the ICC T20 World Cup rather than the IPL 2021 postponed fallout. The offers to host IPL, however, come from outside India due to its huge popularity. Not only is IPL huge in India, it is also huge outside India. That being said, playing IPL in a calendar that is already packed with various events could be a problem and difficult to pull off. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated recently as well that it might be possible to resume in September, before the T20 World Cup.

Fans react to the latest IPL news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Timing maybe an issue?

But something better than nothing — Viraj (@vjv02) May 6, 2021

September is literally best month here — Daz Keen As Mustard ✝️ (@DazCricket) May 6, 2021

Yes pls . All at grace road so even food is not a problem for indians — TintuMon (@kcTintumon) May 6, 2021

@BCCI latch onto this. No better place to play cricket right now (and hopefully in Sept too). — Mayank (@fab_mayank) May 6, 2021

Risk hai to ishq hai — Cricketo ❁ (@Rajeshkharvi97) May 6, 2021

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain)

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper)

R. Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Ishant Sharma

Mohd. Shami

Md. Siraj

Shardul Thakur

Umesh Yadav

KL Rahul (fitness clearance)

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper; fitness clearance).

(Image credits: PTI)

