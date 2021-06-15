IPL News: CSK Show Their Class With Special Gesture For Ex-player Sam Billings

England's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was a part of the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) side in the first leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. However, the player has also plied his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past. The talented cricketer rings in his 30th birthday on Tuesday, June 15. The CSK fan club took to their social media accounts to post a special message on their ex-player's birthday.

CSK fan club posts stunning birthday wish for Sam Billings

Sam Billings was a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The right-hander has featured in 11 matches for the franchise, in which he amassed 108 runs, including a spectacular half-century. After being released by the Chennai-based franchise, the cricket star had withdrawn from the 13th edition of the cash-rich league in order to take a break from franchise cricket.

The England international's IPL career got a new lease of life when he was signed by the Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the auction earlier this year. However, he did not get a game in the first half with captain Rishabh Pant taking being the team's wicketkeeper. While he may not be associated with the CSK side anymore, but the CSK fan club won hearts with their amazing gesture on his 30th birthday.

IPL news

As per the latest IPL news, the remaining portion of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. A total of 31 matches including the playoffs and the final will be played in the gulf country.

MS Dhoni and co. showcased a dominant brand of cricket during the first leg of the season. The CSK team are presently placed comfortably at second place on the points table with five victories from seven games. They will be keen to make amends after an underwhelming season last year as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the fourth time.

CSK team 2021

CSK team 2021: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth and Jason Behrendorff.

Image source: Sam Billings Instagram