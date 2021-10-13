IPL Orange Cap Race: Who Can Challenge KL Rahul's Dominance In Last Two Games Of Season?

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is still on top of the highest run-scorers list in IPL 2021 despite his team's early exit from the competition. KL Rahul has played 13 innings in IPL 2021 and scored a whopping 626 runs for his side at an impressive average of 62.60. The 29-year-old currently owns the Orange Cap, which is awarded to the highest run-scorer in IPL every season. Rahul was the highest run-scorer in the 2020 edition as well, where he had scored more than 600 runs for the second time in his IPL career.

The race for the Orange Cap, however, is not over yet as there are three players who could still surpass Rahul in the remaining two games of the season to win the award. Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are amongst the players who can still surpass Rahul to win the Orange Cap. Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan is also in contention to take the Orange Cap from the Punjab Kings captain.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Maharashtra-born cricketer is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of IPL as he has 603 runs to his name with one more game remaining. Gaikwad needs 27 more runs to surpass Rahul in the Orange Cap race. Gaikwad has played 15 matches for CSK this season and has scored at an average of 46.38, including a century and 4 half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan: The Indian batter is third on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2021 with 551 runs to his name. Dhawan has played 15 games for Delhi Capitals and has scored at an average of 39.35. Dhawan has 3 half-centuries to his name. Dhawan will have an opportunity to surpass KL Rahul in tonight's game against Kolkata Knight Riders and if his team wins, he will get another chance to extend the lead in the final of the competition.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis: The South Africa veteran has scored 547 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 42.07 and with a strike rate of 137.09. Du Plessis has five half-centuries in the ongoing season, one less than the top-scorer KL Rahul. Du Plessis can win the Orange Cap if he manages to score 79 more runs in the final of IPL 2021.

Image: IPL/Twitter/BCCI