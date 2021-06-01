'IPL Participation Will Be Discussed Once We Regroup': CA Boss Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley has said that the board will discuss IPL participation with the players only when they regroup together ahead of the West Indies tour. Hockley, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that Cricket Australia is currently focused on making sure the players are reunited with their families, and discussion on their participation in the remainder of IPL 2021 will only be held once they get back together at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. Hockley's comment came after Australian players, who had gone to India to take part in IPL 2021, were released from hotel quarantine on May 31.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday held a special general meeting to discuss the resumption of IPL 2021. After the meeting was over, the BCCI announced that the board has agreed to move the remainder of IPL 2021 to UAE and will seek ICC's permission to organise the cash-rich league between September and October. The BCCI also said that the IPL 2021 has been moved out of India because of the impending monsoon season during the proposed window.

Issue of foreign players' availability

The availability issue of foreign players came under the light after the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that English cricketers won't be taking part in the second leg of IPL 2021 due to prior commitments made under the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTC). Earlier, Australian pacer Pat Cummins had announced that he will not take part in the remainder of IPL 2021, citing no reason for his decision. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also announced that Shakib Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given NOC to take part in IPL 2021.

According to reports, during the special general meeting (SGM) last week, the BCCI had also decided to keep a window open to discuss the availability of foreign players until July. The BCCI is expected to discuss the issue with all foreign boards and then give them some time to reflect on the matter internally. The IPL will most likely take place between September 19/20 to October 10. Indian players will down to the UAE after the completion of their last Test match against England on September 14.

(Image Credit: IPL)

