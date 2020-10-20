IPL Players Earning Millions, WC Blind Cricketers In Extreme Poverty: Sukhram Manjhi

He is one of the prominent blind cricketers for India -- played T20 World Cup and Asia Cup and has been a regular for the Indian team since 2011. Yet Sukhram Manjhi is without any income, job, and spending his days with his partially blind mother in extreme poverty in Odhisa's Koraput town.

"In this Corona period, I have no job, no income, nothing. Normal cricketers are playing cricket. There is no cricket for us. We don't have any monthly income. Only match fees but there is no match. We are in extreme poverty. My mother is also partially blind and she has also lost her job. What to do now? On the one hand, we see normal cricketers who are able to play for their country, state, or clubs earn millions in IPL and here we are... even after representing India in World Cup and Asia Cup, we are starving in extreme poverty. We are sitting at home. We are extremely suffering and worried," Sukhram told Republic TV in a video shared from his native town on Tuesday.

Sukhram now wishes that the BCCI and government come to his rescue and help him & his family with some financial assistance. "I request the BCCI and the State Govt to give us some support like normal cricketers. We need your help. We will be very happy if you could treat us as normal cricketers."

Cricket Association for Blind in India president GK Mahantesh said, "Covid 19 has affected everyone worldwide but the most affected are the people with blindness. We all need help at every step especially the blind cricketers in India like Sukhram Manjhi who belong to very poor families in rural areas. I request the BCCI, the Sports Ministry, Corporates, and individuals to help blind cricketers like Sukhram. Let us do our bit to keep the passion in blind cricketers alive."

