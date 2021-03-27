Last Updated:

IPL Playing Cards: Price, How And Where To Buy Online, Details Of IPL Attax Game

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2021 season, here is a look at some details regarding the IPL playing cards featuring exciting stats of several cricketers.

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence from April 9 onwards in Chennai. The opening match of the tournament will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). As we draw near the IPL 2021 season, ardent fans of the popular T20 cricket league have already begun collecting merchandises like playing cards from the official IPL Attax game collection.

Here is a look at details regarding IPL playing cards, IPL cards price as well as where to buy IPL game online.

IPL 2021: What are IPL playing cards?

The IPL playing cards, made by Attax, are a trading card game for children and ardent fans of the sport. Purchasing several packs will help you increase your collection of cards featuring statistical information about different cricket players. As per the product description on the packaging of the playing cards, the card collection also comes with scratch coupons that contain exciting prizes.

IPL cards game where to buy online?

The IPL trading cards game is available across several e-commerce sites for fans in India. One can purchase several combo packs from either Flipkart or Amazon India. Moreover, the IPL playing cards game is also available on websites like Shop Clues, Shoppers Stop as well as on Snapdeal.

IPL game online: How much is IPL cards price?

The price for the IPL playing cards from Attax may vary from website to website. The price range of the game's starter pack ranges from â‚¹200 to â‚¹400. Meanwhile, the price range of the entire carry box is worth more than â‚¹800 on most Indian e-commerce websites.

A look at IPL 2021 schedule

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

