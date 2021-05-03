IPL Points Table 2021 Today And Latest Orange Cap And Purple Cap Race Update

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is in full swing and we are halfway through the league matches. The race to be at the top in the points table of IPL 2021 is becoming intense with each game. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 29 of IPL 2021. Let's take a look at IPL 2021 points table today and who is on top of IPL points table.

Who is on top of IPL points table?

With their authoritative win over PBKS, DC have moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Rishabh Pant's side have now won six out of the eight games they have played and have 12 points to their name. DC are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who have won five games each and have 10 points respectively. However, CSK's superior net run rate (NRR) places them second in the table whereas RCB take the third spot.

Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth position on the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses from seven games. The defending champions are followed by Rajasthan Royals who grabbed the fifth place after their comprehensive 55-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Men in Pink have so far won three and lost four out of the seven games they have played.

The No. 6 and 7 spots are accommodated by Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Both sides have lost five games each, however, Punjab have three wins as compared to Kolkata's two victories, which is why they are placed above the Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table today with six losses and a solitary win from seven games.

IPL 2021 points table today

IPL 2021 Orange Cap latest update

Delhi Capitals' star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. The southpaw has amassed 380 runs from 8 matches in the T20 competition this year. KL Rahul is placed second in the list of the season's top run-getters so far. The PBKS skipper has accumulated 331 runs so far in just 7 matches. However, Rahul is expected to miss out on the rest of the season due to an injury for which he has been hospitalised.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis has also showcased stunning form in this edition. The South African veteran occupies the third place in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race with 320 runs from 7 games. Rahul's injury gives du Plessis the best chance to challenge Dhawan for the top spot.

Mr Consistent = @SDhawan25



The Orange Cap is back with the @DelhiCapitals opener and he now brings up his 3rd 50 in #IPL2021. This time in 35 balls with 4x4, 2x6. https://t.co/Rm0jfZKXXT #PBKSvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/noZaSlRvFv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

IPL 2021 Purple Cap latest update

Harshal Patel has proved to be a revelation for RCB. His exploits with the ball have been instrumental in the team getting a promising start this year. The medium-pacer has picked up 17 wickets from just 7 matches in the IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan has the second-highest wickets in the IPL 2021 currently.

The 24-year-old has 14 wickets to his name from 8 matches. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and the costliest player to be sold at IPL auctions, Chris Morris is placed at the third place in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race with 14 scalps in seven matches.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM