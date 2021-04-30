IPL Points Table 2021 Today And Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders Latest Update

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has almost reached its halfway stage. Fans have been subject to blockbuster T20 matches so far as the eight participating franchises battle it out for supremacy. Here we take a look at the IPL 2021 points table today's latest update. Moreover, we talk about the current IPL 2021 Orange Cap and IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaders. Who is on top of IPL points table today? Let's find out.

Who is on top of IPL points table?

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is the team who is on top of IPL points table currently. After having played 6 matches in the edition so far, CSK have 10 points to their name. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have moved to second place on the standings with 10 points as well after their comprehensive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also have scored 10 points so far and they are stationed at the third place. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with six points. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The wooden spooners have been able to salvage only two wins from six appearances.

IPL 2021 points table today

IPL 2021 Orange Cap leader latest update

Delhi Capitals' star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the Orange Cap in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The southpaw has amassed 311 runs from 7 matches in the T20 competition this year. Faf du Plessis is placed second in the list of the season's top run-getters so far. The Chennai Super Kings veteran has accumulated 270 runs so far in just 6 matches. Dhawan's opening partner Prithvi Shaw also has showcases stunning form in this edition. The talented youngster occupies the third place with 269 runs from 7 games.

Who has the IPL 2021 Purple Cap?

Harshal Patel has proved to be a revelation for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. His exploits with the ball have been instrumental in the team getting a promising start this year. The medium-pacer has picked up 17 wickets from just 6 matches in IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan has the second-highest wickets in IPL 2021 currently. The 24-year-old has 13 wickets to his name from 7 matches. Mumbai Indians' crafty leg-spinner is placed at the third place on the list with 11 wickets from 6 games.

Image source: iplt20.com