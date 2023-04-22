IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK asserts authority in top 4

IPL 2023 Points table witnessed a minor change after CSK defeated SRH in match 29 of the coveted tournament. It was a comfortable win for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as Sunrisers Hyderabad again could not sort out its batting woes. Ravindra Jadeja, who spun the web for SRH was adjudged Player of the Match.

In a low-scoring encounter between two of the mismatches, as per the IPL points table is concerned, CSK got home without any dread. Batting first, SRH got off to a steady start with openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma contributing 35 runs for the opening wicket stand. At 84 for 3 at the 11.3 overs mark, the 2016 champions were on course to put a decent target on the board. However, the pressure of not scoring at a quick pace got to them as they could only score 134 after 20 overs.

Chasing 135, CSK openers made the cautious start but got the run rate ticking at approximately 8 in an over. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored the majority of the runs and took the game away from the visitors. Sunrisers eventually picked wickets but it was too little too late as CSK registered a 7-wicket win. With 77 of 57, Devon Conway was the standout player from CSK. Ravindra Jadeja, though picked up the Player of the Match award for an emphatic spell of 22/3 after 4 overs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Where does CSK stand after win over SRH?

CSK vs SRH match could not influence the standings but the statistics did change as CSK acquired 2 important points. Here's the updated IPL 2023 points table. Take a look at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Who has amassed most runs till now?

Faf du Plessis is still on top with 343 runs in 6 matches. David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Devon Convey are also in contention. Here's the scenario of IPL 2023 Orange Cap after match 29.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Who is at the leaderboard?

With 12 wickets in 6 matches, Mohammad Siraj is at the pinnacle. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mark Wood are breathing down the leader's position. Here are the IPL 2023 Purple cap standings after match 29.

The IPL 2023 action is set to continue. Today a doubleheader is on the cards. In the afternoon, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans, whereas in the evening Mumbvai Indians and Punjab Kings will lock horns.