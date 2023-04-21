IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: RCB Closes In On Top Four Teams

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a victory in the Indian Premier League yet again, as Punjab Kings lost their home clash by 24 runs on Thursday. Playing in Mohali for match no. 27 of IPL 2023, RCB amassed an average-looking first innings score of 174/4 and successfully defended it by bowling out PBKS on 150 runs. With the victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their third win of the season and closed in on Gujarat Titans in the IPL points table 2023, who currently sit fourth in the standings.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis pulled off a great start to the game by completing the 50-run opening stand, before the Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings managed to tighten things as RCB were 137/1 in 16.1 overs. While Kohli hit 59 runs in 47 balls, du Plessis scored 84 off 56 with the help of five sixes and five fours. In the second innings, a match-winning four-wicket haul by star pacer Mohammed Siraj and other notable contributions ensured RCB got off the line and earned valuable points in the tournament.

In the second match-up on Thursday, David Warner’s Delhi Capitals picked up their first victory of the season during a home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. A combined bowling effort by DC bowlers bowled out KKR for 127 runs in the first innings, which was claimed by the home side in the final over. While Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ishant Sharma contributed with two wickets each to DC, Warned led from the front with a knock of 57 runs in 41 balls.

IPL points table 2023: RCB close in on top four sides, DC earn first points of IPL 2023

However, despite the win, DC remain the last-placed team in the IPL 2023 points table with only one win to their name in six matches. Rajasthan Royals currently top the standings with four wins and two losses, ahead of Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are placed third with three wins and two defeats with an NRR of +0.265.

IPL points table 2023: Faf du Plessis extends his lead in the Orange Cap standings

Speaking about the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard, the 84-run knock on Thursday meant Du Plessis extended his lead at the top of the highest run-scorers list with 343 runs in six games at an average 68.60. Meanwhile, the half-century helped Warner climb to second with 285 runs, while Kohli sits at third with 279 runs in six games. Jos Buttler is fourth with 244 runs, followed by KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer (234 runs).

IPL points table 2023: Mohammed Siraj tops the Purple Cap standings

On the other hand, the four-wicket haul helped Siraj earn the Purple Cap as his tally rose to 12 wickets in six games. Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal are next on the list with 11 wickets each. Mohammed Shami is fifth with 10 wickets in five games, followed by CSK’s Tushar Deshpande.