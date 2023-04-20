IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: RR still atop after loss vs LSG

The IPL 2023 points table witnessed a minuscule change after match number 26 played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, Rajasthan Royals faltered at the end after dominating the majority of the game. LSG ultimately superseded the battle between the top 2, but could not displace RR from the top. Let's find out why by taking a peek at the updated league standings.

In the backdrop of the game both the teams were soaring with a winning momentum but a break in one team's stride was certain as the two were scheduled to collide on Wednesday. Batting first, Lucknow had a controlled start as both the openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers showed no signs of haste and continued with an approximate run-rate of 8 till the 11th over. Following a good start, the wickets began to tumble and from 81 for 0 the score read 104 for 4 after 15 overs. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya chipped in with important contributions, in the end, to take the LSG total to 154.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals had an identical start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler put up an 87-run stand for the first wicket. At 87 for no loss after the 11.3 overs mark, RR looked certain to get home comfortably, however, one of the basic factors of the game i.e., wickets changed the entire scenario. At the score of 104, Rajasthan lost its 4th wicket in the form of in-form Shimron Hetmyer, and all of a sudden the chase became tricky. With 51 to get on 24 balls, the onus fell on the Young Turks Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag. The two took the game till the last over where 19 runs were needed but could not get their team to sail through, as Avesh Khan got his length right. Thus, the bottom line- Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. Marcus Stoinis became the man of the match for his all-around performance.

IPL Points Table 2023: LSG and RR jointly at the top

With the win over Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants are at par on points with RR on the IPL 2023 points table. However, with a superior NRR, Rajasthan is still atop the ladder. Here are the updated standings, take a look at where your favourite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler ascends to 2nd

After playing a 40-run knock in the RR vs LSG game, Jos Buttler rose through the ranks to come on the 2nd position in the Orange Cap race. Faf du Plessis leads the race. Here's the Orange Cap chart.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mark Wood goes past Yuzvendra Chahal

As Chahal went wicketless, Mark Wood pounced upon the opportunity to get to the top in the Purple Cap race. However, both are tied on 11 wickets. Here's the updated picture of the Purple Cap contenders.

The IPL action is set to continue. Today another doubleheader is on the sheet. At 3:30 PM IST, PBKS vs RCB will take place, whereas in the evening DC will take on KKR.

