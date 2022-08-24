IPL: Punjab Kings Issue Statement On Reports Claiming Mayank Agarwal's Removal As Captain

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal found himself in the headlines, earlier this week after the 31-year-old was linked with reports claiming that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings is planning to remove him from the captaincy role. However, the team took to their official social media handles on Wednesday morning and issued a clarification about the speculation. In the tweet, Punjab Kings said, no PBKS official has issued a statement about the topic.

“News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” PBKS wrote on Twitter. It is pertinent to mention that Mayank had one of his worst IPL seasons during the 2022 edition, where he was leading a team for the first time in his career.

Mayank Agarwal's stats for Punjab Kings

Mayank played a total of 13 matches for PBKS in IPL 2022 and hit only 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50. He crossed the 50-run mark on only one occasion and scored the highest of knock of 52 runs in the 2022 season. His stats in 2022 were contrasting to his stats in 2021 and 2020, when he amassed 441 runs in 12 games and 424 runs in 13 games, respectively.

Will Punjab Kings part ways with Anil Kumble?

The same report also claimed that Punjab Kings have also decided to part ways with head coach Anil Kumble. As reported by InsideSport, Punjab Kings are looking to drop the legendary India captain Kumble from the position due to their dismal performance in the last three seasons. While the report said the franchise is in touch with Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan for the coaching role ahead of IPL 2023, PBKS didn’t mention Kumble in their statement on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings' dismal performance in the last three seasons of Indian Premier League

In the 2022 season of IPL, Punjab finished sixth in the table with seven wins and seven defeats in 14 matches. During the previous two seasons, when only eight teams participate in the tournament, PBKS finished 6th in 2021 with six wins and eight losses, while finishing 6th in 2020 with an equal no. of wins. Star Indian batter KL Rahul decided to part ways with PBKS ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions, which led to Mayank being elevated to the role.