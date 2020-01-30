IPL: Sohail Tanvir Regrets Not Playing In Tournament Since 12 Years

Pakistan cricketer Sohail Tanvir was one of the heroes of Pakistan’s campaign (they finished as the runner up) in the inaugural edition of ICC World Twenty20 2007. He was also a part of the Pakistani unit that won the title two years later in England. With his unorthodox left-arm bowling action, Sohail Tanvir is also one of the world’s most successful bowlers in the shortest format of the game. He's picked up 340 wickets across 327 matches worldwide.

Former Rajasthan Royals star Sohail Tanvir laments not being a part of IPL since 2008

Sohail Tanvir was one of the few Pakistanis who participated in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Under Shane Warne’s captaincy, Tanvir was one of the key figures of the Rajasthan Royals team that defied all odds to win the tournament. The left-arm pacer was also the recipient of the Purple Cap in IPL 2008. He ended the competition as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. However, fortunes turned for the worse for Tanvir as Pakistan players were banned from participating in the IPL after that.

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, Sohail Tanvir described IPL as the best T20 league in the world. He said that he felt bad about not being able to participate in the cash-rich Indian league since 2008. He recalled his experience of playing in Rajasthan Royals. In the interview, he also said that every player wants to participate in a top T20 league like IPL because of the exposure it gives to players.

Speaking about his international prospects, Sohail Tanvir felt hopeful about getting into Pakistan’s squad for this year’s Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. He said that he will give his best in the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to bolster his chances.

