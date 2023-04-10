'Vijay Shankar Was Picked For 2019 World Cup Is Because...': Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri

Cricket fans around the globe witnessed an action-packed weekend that concluded with Sunrisers Hyderabad notching up their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2023. Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns in an exciting fixture with several dramatic moments. Much before Rinku Singh took the IPL by storm with five consecutive sixes in the final over, Vijay Shankar became a talking point for fans with an explosive batting knock.

Replacing captain Hardik Pandya in the playing XI, the star all-rounder pulled off a run-fest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, scoring 63 runs off only 24 balls at a strike rate of 262.50. While he helped GT to reach a total of 204/4 at the end of their innings, he became a trending topic among cricket fans on social media. Meanwhile, speaking about his knock, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri notably made a ‘2019 World Cup selection’ remark on the 31-year-old.

“The fact that Vijay was picked for the World Cup is because he had this kind of talent and I am glad that he has gone back, worked hard, and not given up. You know he has had some tough times, he has had an operation as well, but he has come back strong," Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder hit 56 runs in the first two innings of IPL 2023, before scoring 63 runs in 24 balls against KKR with the help of five sixes and four fours.

Vijay Shankar's selection for ICC ODI World Cup 2019 and what followed next

Gujarat Titans' Shankar was roped into the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019, which led to a huge controversy. BCCI was criticized for selecting the bowler over the much-preferred and experienced Ambati Rayudu. Unfortunately, both Shankar’s World Cup stint and his international career took an unfortunate turn in the aftermath of his selections, as India returned with a semi-final loss.

"Beautiful hitting today because he is a clean striker of the ball, he has got a wide range of shots and, because of his reach and height, he can hit the ball a long, long way. Great to see. This is the strength of the Gujarat Titans. They have got some power hitters in the back end of the innings. So if they get off to a good start then they are a very dangerous side at the back end of the innings," Shastri added.