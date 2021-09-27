IPL: Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates His Man Of The Match Award To Nidhyana On Daughter's Day

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday, 26 September 2021, changed the course of the match when he smashed Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Prasidh Krishna for four consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over. Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) launched into pacer Prasidh Krishna, who bowled the 19th over, where the pacer lost his length completely under the Saurashtra all-rounder's onslaught with CSK reaching the target of 172 in exactly 20 overs. In terms of bowling, Jadeja also dismissed in-form Rahul Tripathi.

For his all-rounder performance, Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the man of the match for the CSK vs KKR clash. Following the CSK vs KKR match, Jadeja took to his Instagram handle and dedicated his man of the match award to daughter Nidhyana and also wished her Happy Daughters Day. The fourth Sunday of September is globally celebrated as International Daughter’s Day. This year, Daughter’s Day was celebrated on September 26.

Jadeja calls hitting runs in the penultimate over more important than taking wicket

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jadeja said, "It is difficult. You have been playing Test cricket for five months and suddenly you have to come and play white-ball cricket. It was difficult. In the nets also I was working my bat swing. So I was thinking whatever I have done in the nets I have to repeat in the match."

"The runs I got in the second last over were more important than the wicket because that was match-winning for us. Everybody does their team role. Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad), Faf (du Plessis), they gave us a good start, That's what you need as a team, you need to be collective as a team. I was just backing my strength. I knew he had fine leg and square leg up, so he was going to bowl a wide yorker or a slower ball. So I was waiting for that and he bowled a slower length ball and I was ready, luckily I connected off the middle of the bat and we are on the winning side today," added Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday climbed on the top of the table after defeating the KKR by 2 wickets in a last-over thriller.

(Image- Ravindra Jadeja-Instagram)