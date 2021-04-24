IPL: Riyan Parag Pulls Off New 'selfie' Celebration After Bihu Dance; Netizens Amazed

As Rahul Tripathi carried out the rescue act after Kolkata Knight Riders' top order crumbled, the southpaw nearly threatened the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack with his swerve and hitting abilities right before Mustafizur Rahman got the better of him. Tripathi, who led the Knights batting order after the dismissal of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, was dismissed by Mustafizur just as the Knights entered the death overs. Attempting to go for the big shot, Rahul Tripathi skied the ball while Riyan Parag - who stood at long on - comfortably got underneath it to gulp it down his throat with utter ease.

However, it was not the dismissal that stole the limelight but Riyan Parag's unique celebration that hogged it instead. Known for his Bihu dance celebration, Parag this time around went for the contemporary trend of selfies to celebrate Tripathi's wicket. The Assamese youngster pulled Rahul Tewatia alongside as they pretended to click a picture with the ball to savour the wicket of Knight Riders' top-scorer Rahul Tripathi.

Excited by Parag's fine fielding abilities and the new celebration, here's how netizens reacted:

Riyan Parag with 2 absolute screamers. Made them look so so easy. Top stuff @ParagRiyan ðŸ‘



And obviously, those selfies!#IPL2021 @rajasthanroyals — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 24, 2021

If you hate Riyan Parag for his celebration, you are not enjoying cricket. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 24, 2021

chal beta selfie le le re riyan parag ðŸ¤ catches #KKRvsRR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Zs2ON40tOx — fayzan ahmed (@findingdestiny7) April 24, 2021

Riyan parag's celebration after cummin's catch was ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥ðŸ’• — Sajal Singh// Rashmi STAN (@Yummynem_) April 24, 2021

Rajasthan bowlers on song

The Royals came out determined to bag a win despite the recent jolts in the form of Ben Stokes departure and Jofra Archer's unavailability for the entire tournament. Led by Chris Morris and Mustafiz Rahman, the Rajasthan Royals pace attack troubled Knight Riders at the bouncy pitch on Wankhede, expected to be a batting-friendly pitch. Shubman Gill was the first one to walk back courtesy of a brilliant run out by Jos Buttler while Nitish Rana followed him. Pinch hitter Sunil Narine failed to make an impact and an unlucky goof-up saw skipper Eoin Morgan get out for a diamond duck. Kolkata have set a paltry total of 133 for Rajasthan to chase.

Rajasthan Royals are currently facing KKR in a much-anticipated clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ever since RR's return to IPL in 2018, KKR has dominated the fixtures against them, winning six of the seven matches between the two teams. RR in their last match were crushed down by RCB by 10 wickets and KKR were also defeated by the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. With a solitary win in the four league games for each team, this fixture is crucial for both KKR and RR.