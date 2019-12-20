The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL: Shimron Hetmyer Can't Stop Dancing After Delhi Capitals Sign Him For 7.75 Crore

Cricket News

West Indies hard-hitting batsman Shimron Hetmyer in a viral video was seen dancing in his room after he was sold to Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs. 7.75 Crore

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

West Indies hard-hitting batsman Shimron Hetmyer in a viral video was seen dancing in his room after he was sold to Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs. 7.75 Crore at the Indian Premier League auction on Thursday, December 19. The video was shared by Delhi Capitals on tweeter.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG