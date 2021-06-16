IPL Spot-fixing Accused Ankeet Chavan Cleared To Play Cricket Again As BCCI Lifts Life Ban

On Tuesday, the BCCI lifted the life ban on 35-year-old spinner Ankeet Chavan who was allegedly involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal along with S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila. While the pacer's ban had been reduced to 7 years in 2020 following which he played domestic cricket, Chavan had approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief. On March 3, the court referred the matter for consideration to BCCI's Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain.

As per the order dated May 3, the ex-Mumbai cricketer's ban was reduced to 7 years with effect from September 13, 2020. The formal communication sent to him on June 15 confirmed that he was technically free to play competitive cricket from last year itself. Earlier this month, Chavan had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to write to the BCCI to give him the clearance letter

Career marred by the spot-fixing scandal

Making his debut for Mumbai in 2008, Ankeet Chavan has played 18 first-class games bagging 53 wickets at an average of 36.43 besides scoring 571 runs at an average of 35.68 with one hundred and 50 each. He was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in the 2012-2013 season when his side won the Ranji Trophy title for the 40th time. In the List A format, he has 18 wickets to his name while scoring 254 runs. While he was a part of Mumbai Indians in the inaugural IPL season, Chavan was signed up by Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

However, trouble ensued when Rajasthan Royals players Chavan, Sreesanth and Chandila were arrested by the Delhi Police on May 15, 2013, in connection with the spot-fixing scandal. In a statement issued thereafter, the BCCI stated, "The IPL Governing Council has met and decided that the cricketers found involved will be dealt with severely. As of now, the three players viz; Ankeet Chavan, S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila stand suspended pending inquiry. All information required to bring the persons involved to book will be collected and strictest action will be taken, if found guilty".

In September 2013, the BCCI's Disciplinary Committee, comprising N Srinivasan, Arun Jaitley and Niranjan Shah imposed a life ban on the trio. They were prohibited from playing any representative cricket or being associated with the activities of the BCCI or its affiliates in any way. While they were charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, a Delhi court dropped all charges against them in 2015.