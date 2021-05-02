IPL: SRH’s Director Of Cricket Tom Moody Confirms David Warner Isn't Playing Against RR

All is not well in the SunRisers Hyderabad camp as Australian stalwart David Warner will not be playing against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. SunRisers Hyderabad Director of Cricket Tom Moody confirmed this and said that 'We had to make the hard call - somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him (David Warner)'.

SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday had announced that New Zealand's Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy. The change in leadership comes at a time when SRH are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table and have won only one match out of the 6 played so far. Hyderabad yet has 8 more games to play this season with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Notably, Williamson had led the SunRisers in the 2018 IPL when Warner was banned from international cricket due to the Sandpaper Gate.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are having an abysmal IPL 2021 campaign so far. RR has won two and lost four out of the six games they have played. The Men in Pink are languishing at the penultimate spot in the IPL 2021 points table. Rajasthan's batting has been a big letdown, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. RR skipper Sanju Samson needs to lead from the front and senior players like Jos Buttler and David Miller also need to take responsibility if Rajasthan Royals want to secure a win.

On the other hand, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with one win and five defeats from six games. The Men in Orange have failed to get going in the competition so far and haven't looked like their usual selves. David Warner's low strike rate and their fragile middle-order are the reasons behind their dismal performances this year. The 2016 IPL winners will look to get back to winning ways as a loss here will further jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/IPLT20.COM)