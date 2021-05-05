IPL Suspension: 3 England Players Stranded In India, BCCI Scrambles For Charter Flights

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the IPL suspension news, around 57 foreign players in IPL 2021 along with the support staff faced the question of safe travel to their home country. The BCCI had assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of its players and so far, the BCCI is keeping its promise thoroughly.

Eoin Morgan to arrive tomorrow at the Heathrow airport

About 11 English players were a part of the IPL 2021, out of which 8 players have already landed at the Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning. Daily Mirror Cricket Correspondent, Dean Wilson gave this information through Twitter. Wilson also informed that all the 8 players who landed at the airport have started their 10-day quarantine.

8 out of 11 England IPL players have landed at Heathrow this morning and have begun their 10 day quarantine. Jordan, Malan and Morgan are due to be on a flight back tomorrow. That is pretty swift and decisive work by the teams and organisers. — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) May 5, 2021

The 3 English players that are yet to reach England are Punjab Kings players Chris Jordon, David Malan and Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Eoin Morgan. All the 3 players are expected to be on a flight back to London on Thursday. Dean Wilson praised the immediate action by the authorities saying that it was a pretty swift and decisive work by the teams and organisers. All the IPL 2021 cricketers have to spend 4 days in lockdown and must pass 3 tests before leaving.

ECB's direction before the IPL 2021 postponed news

Even before the IPL 2021 postponed news surfaced, the ECB has directed the English players that the decision to quit IPL 2021 or to continue playing was completely up to them. The ECB had given 2 choices to the English players where they could either continue with the IPL 2021 tournament or quit the tournament and spend a 10-day quarantine. Trouble started mounting when news of Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report came forward and Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report was among the first cases that caused the turmoil.

IPL suspension after W Saha Covid news surfaced

Later, CSK coaches L Balaji and Michael Hussey also tested positive. The decision to postpone the IPL came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid news of testing positive surfaced along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. By this point, 4 teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases after which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Image Source: IPLT20.com