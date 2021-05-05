IPL Suspension A Disaster In Making? Top Indian Scribe Alleges IND V ENG Bio-bubble Breach

With the investigations into the IPL suspension revealing multiple breaches in the tournament bio-bubble, sports journalist Anand Vasu has revealed that the BCCI's issues with bio-bubble breaches are not new. Remarking that the outcome of the IPL 2021 tournament was a foregone conclusion, Vasu has claimed that the BCCI and the Indian players may have been lax in their bio-bubble measures since the India vs England series earlier this year — setting a bad example for the IPL. With the IPL 2021 postponed, Sourav Ganguly may also have to answer for their shoddy enforcement of the COVID protocols through the season.

In the Test match before that in Chennai also broadcaster bubble was breached. In Ahmedabad ahead of the third Test, broadcasters from bubble interacted with people outside the bubble. This I can say with certainty. — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) May 5, 2021

IPL 2021 postponed: IND-ENG series a failed litmus test for IPL bubble breach?

Making some sensational claims about the Indian contingent's bio-security protocols through this season, a top Indian journalist has said that he can confirm that the side's bio-bubble was breached even during India vs England series. Replying to a tweet by another journalist, who alleged that during the Indian team's stay in Ahmedabad, the players came into contact with a minister, the President of the country and broadcasters who had worryingly lax bubble rules, Vasu added that he could also confirm breaches in the broadcast team's bio-bubble while they were in Chennai.

Even if both journalists' claims talk mostly about weaknesses in the production team's bio-bubbles, it is worth noting that players come into close and unmasked contact with presenters and broadcasters in each match. While the India vs England seems to have gotten off without any medical troubles, the same cannot be said for the IPL 2021. Since the suspension of the tournament was officially announced on May 4, the cases related to the tournament have gone up, with CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey also testing positive for the virus on May 5.

Hussey now joins Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Wriddhiman Saha and Chennai Super Kings bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji in the list of people within the bio-bubble who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

For all the fans wondering if the IPL 2021 has been cancelled, the official position of the BCCI remains that the IPL suspension is a temporary measure and not a full cancellation. While there are many reports about when and where the tournament might restart, it is highly unlikely that any Indian state will agree to host the logistics-intense event now that the weaknesses of the bio-bubble protocols have come to the forefront.

In all likelihood, the IPL 2021 will resume in the UAE sometime around September 2021 — a few months before the BCCI is set to host the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The ECB has already announced that their players will not be available for the tournament if this is the case. Even if it is held again, this spate of cases is sure to test visiting teams' confidence in the Indian side's ability to maintain this extremely important rule of present-day cricket.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter