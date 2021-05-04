IPL Suspension: Australian Players Stranded In India To Move To THIS Country Temporarily

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple several players from multiple franchises tested positive for the coronavirus in the last couple of days. The IPL suspension announcement could be a major cause of concern for the overseas cricketers who are currently in India. Getting back to their home country in the coming days seems even more difficult for Aussie players and support staff members as the Australian government has banned all passenger flights from India till May 15.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Is IPL 2021 cancelled? While many fans wonder about the tournament's future, considering the latest developments, the BCCI and the IPL governing council have maintained that the edition does not stand cancelled, but it is postponed. The IPL suspension news came out on Tuesday, soon after it was reported that Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have tested positive for the deadly virus. One of the Wriddhiman Saha IPL teammates, David Warner and other Australian players do not have an option of returning to their homes. Here we take a look at some destinations where the country's cricketers can take refuge in.

Australian commentator Michael Slater, who was a part of the broadcasting team for the Indian Premier League had recently left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and flew to Maldives as he was not allowed to fly back home due to the new measures adapted by Australia's government. The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be taking a cue from Slater and seek shelter in the island before being allowed to travel back to their country. The total number of Australians playing or working in the IPL is 40.

However, Maldives will be a temporary refuge. The Australians could have also taken a cue from Royal Challengers Bangalore players Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who had left the 14th edition of the cash-rich league midway in order to get back home before the situation worsens, found a backdoor to Australia via Doha, Qatar, which was not on Australia's travel ban list. Doha has not announced a blanket ban on passenger flights from India, but it is mandatory for the traveller to carry a negative COVID-19 report. The certificate must be issued within 48 hours of the travel.

Image source: iplt20.com