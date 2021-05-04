IPL Suspension Due To COVID Does Not Please Netizens; Memes & Trolling Of Teams Surface

Quick links:
In a huge setback, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after multiple players and members of staff tested COVID-19 positive. The news did not seem to please viewers much, as per the initial reactions on social media. Right from expressing their displeasure to trolling the laggard teams, there were different kinds of reactions.
Twitter users shared memes galore on their dissatisfaction about the suspension of the IPL. M
Every cricket fan to BCCI right now ....#iplcancel pic.twitter.com/0ypTRCAasN— ðŸ’²ðŸ’”ã€½ï¸ (@Samcasm7) May 4, 2021
#iplcancel— ã€…TANGENTã€… STAY SAFE âœ¨ (@pra_tea_k) May 4, 2021
IPL 2021 cancelled
le me and my homies rn:- pic.twitter.com/lMkHk3qRk6
#iplcancel— G u r à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥€ à¤¤ ðŸ· || à¤†yush Stan ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸ || (@DareToSarcasm) May 4, 2021
*After listening to the News of IPL suspension*
Fans rn: pic.twitter.com/82jasWsfck
The IPL has suspended! ðŸ˜ž Every Cricket fans ðŸ‘‡ Be like for next few days#CancelIPL #IPL #BCCI #SRHvMI #CSKvRR #iplcancel #KanganaRanaut #postponed chennai super kings pic.twitter.com/i6sunwhvQx— ð—¦ð—”ð—¡ð—ð—”ð—¬ (ð—¦ð˜ð—®ð˜† ð—›ð—¼ð—ºð—² ð—¦ð˜ð—®ð˜† ð—¦ð—®ð—³ð—²) (@IamSanjay_v) May 4, 2021
Many of them poked funs at teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the teams in the bottom half of the table, by stating that they would be rejoicing over the decision.
Every Team is Feeling Bad Except ...— Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) May 4, 2021
Meanwhile , KKR PBKS , RR ,SRH Now ....#iplcancel pic.twitter.com/UPA0pBJTdl
Meanwhile SRH , punjab , KKR and rajasthan fans #iplcancel pic.twitter.com/E9q0MQU3Tf— à¤¤à¥‚à¥žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤¤à¤¾áµ€Ê°áµ’Ê³ ðŸš© (@istormbreaker__) May 4, 2021
Many also quipped about taking annual subscriptions of telecasting platform Disney+Hotstar and make teams on fantasy game Dream 11.
Me and my friends on our way to Hotstar office for demanding refund of Rs. 399: #iplcancel pic.twitter.com/H51OBPfOAS— YUM (@upsehooon) May 4, 2021
IPL suspended*— ðŸ’²ðŸ’”ã€½ï¸ (@Samcasm7) May 4, 2021
Me to Dream 11 app :#iplcancel pic.twitter.com/JqayQvvLR1
Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha were the latest to be infected by COVID-19. This was after Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for COVID-19.
"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect," read the official statement on the IPL's Instagram page.
