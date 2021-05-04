Last Updated:

IPL Suspension Due To COVID Does Not Please Netizens; Memes & Trolling Of Teams Surface

The suspension of the ongoing season of IPL due to COVID did not please a section of netizens as they created memes and trolled teams.

IPL

In a huge setback, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the ongoing season of the  Indian Premier League after multiple players and members of staff tested COVID-19 positive. The news did not seem to please viewers much, as per the initial reactions on social media. Right from expressing their displeasure to trolling the laggard teams, there were different kinds of reactions. 

Netizens on suspension of IPL due to COVID

Twitter users shared memes galore on their dissatisfaction about the suspension of the IPL. M

Many of them poked funs at teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the teams in the bottom half of the table, by stating that they would be rejoicing over the decision.

Many also quipped about taking annual subscriptions of  telecasting platform Disney+Hotstar and make teams on fantasy game Dream 11.

Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha were the latest to be infected by COVID-19. This was after Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect," read the official statement on the IPL's Instagram page.

