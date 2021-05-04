IPL Suspension: Graeme Smith Offers Help To South African Players Despite CSA's Own Issues

Former South Africa skipper and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has spoken about offering support to the players who are currently in India as a part of now postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Earlier on Tuesday, the IPL 2021 was postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. The BCCI, in its statement over the IPL suspension news, said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in the IPL 2021.

IPL suspension: Graeme Smith and Cricket South Africa offers support to players

While speaking to iol.co.za, Graeme Smith said that the board has kept in touch with the 11 South African players participating in the IPL He said that the board has also offered support to the players and made themselves available to them should there be any concerns. The players who were part of the IPL 2021 are Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Chris Morris, David Miller and Gerald Coetzee.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) also issued a statement on its Twitter handle in a series of tweets where it said that the board supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost. The tweet also said that the CSA has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores. The series of tweets alsio read that those traveling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations.

(1/5) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the postponement of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19 safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/Ir5bYPeZdw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Following the breach of the bio-bubble, there was a question raised - 'Is IPL 2021 cancelled?' However, the BCCI said that the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was postponed with immediate effect and there is no update yet as to when will IPL 2021 resume.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World. While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided by next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

IPL latest news: How will foreign players in IPL travel back to their home country?

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, while speaking to PTI, said that the board will find a way to send the overseas players home after the tournament was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday. Patel did not disclose details about how the foreign players in IPL will be sent back but hinted that they are finding out ways to send them back safely. However, with several countries contemplating on suspending passenger flights from India and with the Australia travel ban in place, it surely is going to be an intimidating challenge for the Indian cricket board.

