IPL Suspension Impact: CSK's Shares Slump By INCREDIBLE 30%, Investors Concerned

The IPL 2021 was suspended midway after several players and members of staff of different franchises tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI's decision to suspend the IPL 2021 could cost them big time with the board likely to lose more than INR 2000 crore of the broadcast and sponsorship money set aside for the tournament this year. However, it's not just the BCCI who are facing the losses due to the postponement of the tournament.

IPL 2021 postponed: CSK's unlisted shares fall sharply by 30%

Two-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also been gravely affected by the IPL suspension. Several members of the Chennai contingent including CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and their designated bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Subsequently, the Michael Hussey COVID report also came back positive.

The aforementioned developments have led to a huge fall in CSK’s unlisted shares. According to reports, the shares of CSK team 2021 have fallen sharply by 30 percent. Similarly, last year also, CSK had seen the maximum dip in its brand value from INR 732 crore in 2019 to INR 611 crore in 2020. It is worth mentioning that CSK is the only sports team in India whose shares are available for public investment.

Michael Hussey Covid case critical, MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi

According to multiple reports, Dhoni has opted to wait back in Delhi as he wants his teammates and coaching staff to depart first. The veteran stumper informed everyone at the franchise that he would be boarding the last flight. Reports further state that in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, Dhoni said that since the competition is taking place in India, the foreign players and support staff's safety should be prioritized so that they can return home. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Hussey was set to be transported to Chennai by an air ambulance.

CSK team 2021 IPL campaign

MS Dhoni's men had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campiagn as they won five out of the seven games they played. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

