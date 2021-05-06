IPL Suspension Impact: Trent Boult Backs Out Of England Series After Reaching New Zealand

Before facing India in the World Test Championship Final, the New Zealand team is set to face England in a 2-Test series starting from June 2 at Lord’s, London. After the IPL suspension news, the Trent Boult IPL 2021 bid with the Mumbai Indians has ended and he won’t be joining his New Zealand team players for the Test series against England and will fly back to New Zealand. Although, he will be available for the World Test Championship 2021 Final. The Trent Boult IPL 2021 bid with the Mumbai Indians saw him take 8 wickets in 7 matches.

Trent Boult to spend time with his family before the WTC final

After returning to New Zealand, Boult will be spending mandatory 2-week isolation after which he will spend a week with his family. Boult would be accompanied by New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson on his way back. Boult and Donaldson will depart to New Delhi on Friday along with other New Zealand players and non-playing personnel who will be returning home.

All these people will fly back to New Zealand through two charter flights. They are expected to arrive in Auckland on Saturday and their mandatory isolation should be completed by May 22. After completing this process, Boult will spend time with his family while training at Mount Maunganui in his hometown.

He will then depart for England in the first week of June. The NZC chief executive, David White said that they were completely supportive of Boult and Donaldson taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK. He further added that both of them have always been consummate professionals and they were more than happy to accommodate those arrangements.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek will travel to England on May 11. The New Zealand Test squad at home will depart for England on May 16-17. Upon arrival in the UK, the players will have to spend a mandatory 10-day quarantine as outlined by the UK government.

World Test Championship 2021 Final

The inaugural World Test Championship Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. Before the final, New Zealand will play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 and its second Test on June 10-14.

IPL 2021 postponed news

According to IPL suspension news, the IPL 2021 postponed decision came to light after players and staff members started testing positive inside the bio-bubble. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad and when Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Image Souce: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.