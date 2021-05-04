IPL Suspension: Jay Shah Says 'No Compromise On Safety, Health Of People' To Justify Call

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was indefinitely suspended after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were reported across teams over the past couple of days. Notably, the IPL 2021 had crossed the halfway mark and was being played behind closed doors without the presence of spectators. The franchises, as well as, all the IPL 2021 personnel were staying in strict bio-secure bubbles in spite of which players tested positive for the ungodly virus, which has raised a lot of questions.

IPL latest news: Jay Shah opens up on IPL 2021 suspension

The IPL suspension news was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel who said the decision was taken for the safety of all stakeholders. Now, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has opened up on the decision to suspend IPL 2021. He said that considering the current COVID-19 situation in India, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to suspend the tournament.

While speaking to ANI, Shah stated that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. He added that they don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials and every single person involved in the league.

The IPL suspension decision was made after Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The Saha COVID news comes a day after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

With three camps (KKR, CSK and SRH) dented with COVID cases, the decision to suspend IPL 2021 seems like an ideal move. It will be interesting to see how the BCCI under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly handles the deteriorating situation and if or not they are able to shift the competition to Mumbai, a city that is gravely affected by the coronavirus.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 postponed' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The same was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

