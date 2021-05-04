IPL Suspension: Kevin Pietersen Wins Indian Fans Over With Heartwarming, Consoling Message

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has been postponed by the BCCI after a number of players and franchise members started testing positive for Covid-19 from Monday despite the bio-bubble regulations. The IPL 2021 season was being held during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic which saw the nation face an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL suspension news, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday to give a heartwarming and consoling message for the Indian fans.

Kevin Pietersen, in his tweet, wrote that it was heartbreaking for him to see a country he loves so much suffering. Addressing the people of India, he also wrote that the people will get through this and they will be stronger coming out of this and their kindness and generosity will never go unnoticed during the crisis. Most of the fans appreciated the kind words by Kevin Pietersen in support of India.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

After the news of IPL suspension surfacing everywhere, fans might be wondering, “Is IPL 2021 cancelled?” and the answer to that is yes, it is cancelled indefinitely until further notice. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone tjhe IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday. The BCCI said that it does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and other participants involved in organising the IPL and they took the decision keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. The BCCI has also assured to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in the IPL 2021.

Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player tested positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. Match 31 was scheduled to be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians, which got cancelled.

UK travel ban

Currently, India lies on the UK travel ban red list which has banned all flights coming into the UK from India. Currently, there were 11 English players in the IPL 2021 season. The ECB has said that English players have to undergo a 10-day quarantine before entering the country.

Image Source: Kevin Pietersen