IPL Suspension: #IPLCovidBreach Trends Online As Fans Question BCCI's Bio-bubble Rules

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday after several players across franchises tested positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of days. The IPL suspension news was confirmed by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla who announced that the tournament was suspended indefinitely keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in India.

IPL latest news: Fans question BCCI's decision of holding IPL 2021 in India amidst raging pandemic

Notably, the IPL suspension decision was made after Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the ungodly virus on Tuesday. The Saha IPL COVID news comes a day after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. The first half of the tournament was conducted smoothly and it was expected that the second half would go ahead in the same manner as well. However, to everyone's surprise, a number of players featuring in the competition tested positive for the virus in just two days, which raised a lot of questions over the safety of the bio-secure bubble and also if there was a possible breach.

According to reports, Chakravarthy, who was among the first players to test positive for COVID, had left the IPL's bio-secure bubble through the official green channel to get a scan on an injured shoulder and supposedly, that is where he might have been exposed to the virus. Twitter was abuzz after IPL 2021 was suspended as fans started trending #IPLCovidBreach. Several reactions poured in fans questioned the security of IPL's bio-bubble and also mocked the BCCI for its complacency in restrictions. Here's a look at few IPL Twitter reactions on Tuesday -

IPL latest news: Will the tournament be shifted to Mumbai?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, before the IPL cancelled rumours broke out, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI was looking to relocate IPL 2021 to Mumbai to curtail the risks after multiple coronavirus cases were reported from both venues (Ahmedabad and Delhi) currently hosting the competition. If the plan had seen the light of the day, Mumbai could have started hosting matches from the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge for Rajeev Shukla and co. that was expected would have probably been to create entirely new and safe bio-secure bubbles which include finding hotels for the eight IPL franchises to accommodate themselves, as well as, preparing the stadiums.

