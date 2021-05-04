IPL Suspension: #IPLCovidBreach Trends Online As Fans Question BCCI's Bio-bubble Rules

Quick links:
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday after several players across franchises tested positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of days. The IPL suspension news was confirmed by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla who announced that the tournament was suspended indefinitely keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in India.
Notably, the IPL suspension decision was made after Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the ungodly virus on Tuesday. The Saha IPL COVID news comes a day after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. The first half of the tournament was conducted smoothly and it was expected that the second half would go ahead in the same manner as well. However, to everyone's surprise, a number of players featuring in the competition tested positive for the virus in just two days, which raised a lot of questions over the safety of the bio-secure bubble and also if there was a possible breach.
According to reports, Chakravarthy, who was among the first players to test positive for COVID, had left the IPL's bio-secure bubble through the official green channel to get a scan on an injured shoulder and supposedly, that is where he might have been exposed to the virus. Twitter was abuzz after IPL 2021 was suspended as fans started trending #IPLCovidBreach. Several reactions poured in fans questioned the security of IPL's bio-bubble and also mocked the BCCI for its complacency in restrictions. Here's a look at few IPL Twitter reactions on Tuesday -
This is why Amit Mishra has been tested positive !— â™¡ð““ð“®ð“®ð“¹ð“ªð“´ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸŒˆâœ¨ðŸ¥€ (@deeepakkkkkk_) May 4, 2021
Therefore IPL has been Suspended !#IPLCovidBreach #amitmishra pic.twitter.com/3vavO6h9la
Think #IPL2021 could have been hosted in UAE ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª from the very beginning. The #CoronaSecondWave in ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ had started by the time #ipl started. #IPLCovidBreach #iplcancel #iplsuspended #postponed #ipl2021suspended— Argha Bhar (@arghabhar) May 4, 2021
How's life in Wilmslow or Alderley Edge at the moment??
the concept of travelling to different venues was bad call i think.....they shud have stationed all teams in single city like mumbai with three stadiums and completed IPL....#VIVOIPL @IPL #iplcancel #IPLCovidBreach #iplpostponed @gbhimani @bhogleharsha @StarSportsIndia @BCCI— Dr.Ujjwal (@dr_ujjwal) May 4, 2021
I don't understand why did they held IPL this year in this pandemic situation. It's good they have finally postponed.Has IPL didn't spread covid? Was it even that imp to held IPL specially in this worst covid situation?@BCCIdomestic @IPL @indiancricket @SGanguly99 #IPLCovidBreach— Shubham Vakharia (@shubhvakharia7) May 4, 2021
Like last year, IPL should have played in any of the overseas country#IPL2021 #IPLCovidBreach— à®¨à®¨à¯à®¤à®¿à®©à®¿ âœ©âœ© ðŸŽ€ ðŸ…½ðŸ…°ðŸ…½ðŸ…³ðŸ…·ðŸ…¸ðŸ…½ðŸ…¸ ðŸŽ€ âœ©âœ© (@nandhinithinks) May 4, 2021
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, before the IPL cancelled rumours broke out, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI was looking to relocate IPL 2021 to Mumbai to curtail the risks after multiple coronavirus cases were reported from both venues (Ahmedabad and Delhi) currently hosting the competition. If the plan had seen the light of the day, Mumbai could have started hosting matches from the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge for Rajeev Shukla and co. that was expected would have probably been to create entirely new and safe bio-secure bubbles which include finding hotels for the eight IPL franchises to accommodate themselves, as well as, preparing the stadiums.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.