IPL Suspension Results In Fans Posting Hilarious Memes To Troll Virat Kohli's RCB Team

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely as players and members in the bio-bubble started testing positive since the beginning of this week. Few fans were already demanding the cancellation of the IPL 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. After the IPL suspension, fans are posting hilarious memes on the RCB team 2021.

RCB's dream to win its maiden title

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League, the RCB fans have stuck with the slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde” which means “This time Cup is ours” since the Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lifted the IPL trophy. The 2021 season looked like a fruitful opportunity for Virat Kohli to win his maiden IPL title. However, after reaching the halfway part of the tournament, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

Meme galore by fans after IPL suspension

The IPL suspension news resulted in a meme galore by fans taking a dig at RCB’s chance at winning the trophy. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had reached the finals of the IPL 3 times in the history of the league, in 2009, 2011 and 2016. 2016 was the last time when the RCB fans had a glimmer of hope where Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in the season.

As per IPL latest news, trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday. News of Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid positive report came forward. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

The decision to postpone the IPL came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha tested positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid news came on Monday which caused a number of cases to come forward at the same time.

RCB team 2021

The RCB team 2021 was looking good in this season of the IPL. The RCB won 5 out of their 7 matches while sitting at the 3rd position of the IPL 2021 points table. Fans can only hope that the RCB will resume their form if the league resumes its operation in the coming time.

