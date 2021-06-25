IPL Team Representatives To Visit UAE To Finalise Logistics For Remainder Of Tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are reportedly planning to send their representatives to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to finalise logistics and other aspects ahead of the resumption of the cash-rich tournament. According to news agency ANI, an official has confirmed that team representatives are planning to travel to the UAE to finalise the logistics deals after getting approval from the BCCI and the Indian government. The official said that booking logistics and other things are not going to be easy this year because of increased footfall in the UAE due to other international and domestic sporting events.

"We are looking at heading to the UAE post-July 6 once we get the go-ahead from the BCCI and the government so that we can seal the logistical deals. Unlike last year, bulk bookings won’t be as easy this year as you will have people travelling into the country and that makes the workaround bio-bubbles all the more critical," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BCCI has confirmed that the remainder of IPL matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates between September and October. The BCCI is also in talks with cricket boards of other nations, including Australia and England, to ensure the availability of their players for IPL 2021. The West Indies cricket board has agreed to move the dates of their domestic T20 tournament, the Caribbean Premier League, in order to avoid a clash with the much popular IPL. The availability of foreign recruits has become a major concern for IPL franchises as they rely heavily on these players to form a better team combination.

IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4 after a couple of COVID-19 cases were reported from inside the bio-bubble of multiple teams. Initially, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two players tested positive on May 2. However, when other franchises started returning positive cases, the BCCI decided to suspend the entire tournament. UAE was later agreed upon as the venue to conduct the remaining 31 matches. Last year, IPL was successfully held in UAE between September and November.

