IPL Teams To Sign Players On Contractual Basis? Here's What KKR CEO Has To Say

IPL franchises are looking to sign players on yearly contracts rather than hiring them for a few months, according to Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Only a few days have passed since IPL franchises bought all six teams in the upcoming South African T20 tournament, continuing their investments in other T20 competitions around the world. According to Mysore, IPL teams now intend to recruit players on an annual basis in the hopes that they will be able to use them in various tournaments throughout the world.

"In an ideal world, sure - because that gives us the opportunity to make our vision and our strategy even stronger. If we were able to have X number of contracted players, and were able to use them all in different leagues, I think that would be nirvana. Hopefully, someday it will happen. I wouldn't be surprised if it did. If it happened that way, at some point in the future, that'd be great," Mysore said.

"What we want to create is a common platform and a system and a culture that allows us to participate around the year - enhancing our brand, building our fan base, and providing opportunities to cricketers around the world. And in the process, you build hopefully a successful business around it," he added.

Meanwhile, several former cricketers have raised concerns regarding IPL's increasing dominance across the world. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist recently said that IPL's growing dominance is a dangerous sign for the game. His main concern was that the dominance of T20 leagues across the world could hamper international cricket.

IPL media rights sold for $6 billion

With the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL 2022 went from eight teams to 10 teams this season. The number of games increased from 60 games to 74 games. The number of games will rise to 84 games in the coming years, and then to 94 games in the last year of the most recent broadcasting deal. In order to broadcast the IPL in India and abroad for five years, the BCCI has signed a multi-billion dollar broadcasting agreement with Disney-owned Star India and Viacom18.

Image: Twitter